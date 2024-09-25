Blair William & Co. IL Sells 106,742 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBRX. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 4.7 %

IBRX stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

