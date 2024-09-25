Marshall Wace LLP Has $64.32 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 137,532 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $64,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

