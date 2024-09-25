Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.