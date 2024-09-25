MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $67,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after buying an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,133,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,770,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.