Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman Sells 333,333 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.63 ($24.40), for a total transaction of A$11,876,654.79 ($8,134,695.06).

Gregory (Greg) Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goodman Group alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 621,335 shares of Goodman Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$36.76 ($25.18), for a total value of A$22,840,274.60 ($15,644,023.70).

Goodman Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Goodman Group Dividend Announcement

Goodman Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. Goodman Group’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.