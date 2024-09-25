Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.07

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Immunocore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Immunocore by 35.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

