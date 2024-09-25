Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.51

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.51 and last traded at $174.03, with a volume of 69037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $163.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

