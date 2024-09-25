Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,044,000 after buying an additional 1,928,517 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,437,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

