Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 285.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029,387 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $62,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 767.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 629,749 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 140.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 334,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

