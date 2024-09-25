First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $211.13

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.13 and last traded at $210.93, with a volume of 15503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.01.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $178,813,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 179.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

