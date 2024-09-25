United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

