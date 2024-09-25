Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after buying an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Chevron by 68,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after buying an additional 1,206,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

NYSE:CVX opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.50. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

