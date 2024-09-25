Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in AON by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.27.

AON Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $347.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.79. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $353.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.