Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBAG. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.