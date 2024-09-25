Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

