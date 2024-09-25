Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Edison International by 3,503.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 131,585 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIX opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

