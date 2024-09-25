Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,453,000 after acquiring an additional 342,793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,279,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,509,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,776,000 after acquiring an additional 240,938 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

