Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genpact by 34.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 37.1% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 39.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 18.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:G opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

