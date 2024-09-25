Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.13 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

