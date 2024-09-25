Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 76 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,551,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

