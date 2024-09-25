Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $263.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

