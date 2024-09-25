Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

