Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,514 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Ready Capital worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 35.0% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 304,750 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

