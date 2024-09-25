Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.30.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

