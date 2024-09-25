Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.89. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

