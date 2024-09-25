Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,797,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,256,000 after buying an additional 42,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $823.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,519.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,656.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $212,745. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

