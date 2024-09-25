Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knife River worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Knife River by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 73,147 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,730,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.