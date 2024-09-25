Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,424,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period.

Power Integrations stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

