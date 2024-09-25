FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 56,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $8,347,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,562. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $133.64. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

