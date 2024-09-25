Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 565.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Guggenheim raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

