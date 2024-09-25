Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.5 %

HOG stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

