Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.