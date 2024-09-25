Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

