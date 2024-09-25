Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.3 %
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.
View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- What is a support level?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.