Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.