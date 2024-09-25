Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,329 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.1 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.25 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

