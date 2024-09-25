Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.