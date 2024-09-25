Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $1,961,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth $2,180,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

LOPE stock opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $157.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

