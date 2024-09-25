The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 200,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,423,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 276.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

