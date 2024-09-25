Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 220,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 171,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 796.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 123,767 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 144,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 113.14%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

