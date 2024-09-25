Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

NiSource Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NI opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.