GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,386. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $157.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.74. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.