Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,398 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.