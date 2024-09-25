Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

