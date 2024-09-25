Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth $153,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $78.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $82.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,822.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,822.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,644 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

