Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 16,874 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.94. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

