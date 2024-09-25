Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SLM worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SLM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 9.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $783.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SLM from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

