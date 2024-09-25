Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,900,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1,294.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 134,685 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,247,000 after buying an additional 70,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $150.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,623. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.