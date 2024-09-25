Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,669,000 after buying an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in UGI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 788,457 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in UGI by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,024,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,267,000 after acquiring an additional 356,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $53,371,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $26.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

