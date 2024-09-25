Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,308,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in United Bankshares by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.66. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.