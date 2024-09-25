Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,999,000 after buying an additional 368,470 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,066,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,014,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $145.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

